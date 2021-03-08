Letter to the Editor, March 9, 2021: Cancel culture overboard with political correctness

Cancel culture overboard

with political correctness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent Letters to the Editor about our current cancel culture struck a nerve with me, a center-left person who can admit when the left goes overboard in the name of political correctness.

Another case in point: A February article in the University of Virginia’s The Cavalier Daily, about possible removal of the Frank Hume Memorial Fountain, is disturbing to this female member of its first class of full coeducation in 1970.

I do not object to the removal of statues of Confederate “heroes” or to misguided white leaders such as former Gov. Harry F. Byrd Sr. for his role in Massive Resistance.

But when it’s not enough to remove a statue or rename a building, the cancel culture goes too far. The Hume Fountain, named for a student who fought for the Confederacy, was better known to us as the Whispering Wall. Only recently has it become known by students and passersby by its more official name.