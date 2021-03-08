Letter to the Editor, March 9, 2021: Minimum wage: Factor in inflation, COLA

Minimum wage: Factor

in inflation, COLA

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am writing in response to George Will's column opposing an increase in the federal minimum wage in Sunday's Commentary section. While I agree that $15 per hour might be too much, an increase certainly is warranted as the current $7.25 per-hour-rate was set in 2009.

A reasonable compromise might be to adjust the minimum wage by the rate of inflation since 2009 (23.93%). If so, the minimum wage would rise about $1.75 per hour or $9. This does not seem excessive.

We then could attach an automatic cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) each year as is done with Social Security. We at least would keep pace with inflation at the federal level. States could set their own minimum wage rates above the federal level if they so choose.

Walt Pulliam Jr.