Letter to the Editor, March 9, 2021; Virus deaths' letter considered insensitive

Virus deaths' letter
considered insensitive
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The daily Letters to the Editor always are interesting, considering the range of subjects and ideas covered. Every so often a letter appears that stops me in my tracks. This past Saturday, Lee Combs’ letter was jaw-dropping for its insensitivity, callousness and ignorance. Can he really ask how many COVID-19 deaths are due to “misuse of ventilators” and a “throw the spaghetti against the wall” approach by our medical professionals? Maybe he needs to spend some time in a COVID-19 ward at a hospital to see if his theory is correct.
Using false equivalency by raising the abortion issue does not elevate his argument one whit. Women are not choosing such a procedure without deep considerations or feelings. They are not using it as some form of birth control as he suggests. Maybe spending a month at a Planned Parenthood clinic to see the real story would offer some honest insights.
And as to letting this insidious virus run its course: Yes, many people recover without issue, but reports are showing that thousands are experiencing long-term effects that are not going away, especially continued lung issues. I smoked for 30 years, suffered two heart attacks and had two bypass surgeries (not pleasant experiences), and now have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure as a result. Yes, I made the choice to smoke but the purposely created addictive qualities of nicotine cannot be ignored. It’s not easy to quit even with excessive taxes. No one chooses to contact COVID-19 — unless the person ignores the science and refuses to wear a mask in the name of liberty. So let the deaths continue? I think not.