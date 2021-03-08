Letter to the Editor, March 9, 2021; Virus deaths' letter considered insensitive

Virus deaths' letter

considered insensitive

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The daily Letters to the Editor always are interesting, considering the range of subjects and ideas covered. Every so often a letter appears that stops me in my tracks. This past Saturday, Lee Combs’ letter was jaw-dropping for its insensitivity, callousness and ignorance. Can he really ask how many COVID-19 deaths are due to “misuse of ventilators” and a “throw the spaghetti against the wall” approach by our medical professionals? Maybe he needs to spend some time in a COVID-19 ward at a hospital to see if his theory is correct.

Using false equivalency by raising the abortion issue does not elevate his argument one whit. Women are not choosing such a procedure without deep considerations or feelings. They are not using it as some form of birth control as he suggests. Maybe spending a month at a Planned Parenthood clinic to see the real story would offer some honest insights.