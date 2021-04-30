Letter to the Editor, May 1, 2021: Banker advice: Know when to sell and buy...

Banker advice: Know

when to buy and sell

As a retired vice president of a major investment banking firm, I have experienced markets like the current one. The Federal Reserve as usual is way behind the interest rate curve. Leaving short-term rates near zero is a recipe for eventual disaster. It is more important to know when to sell than when to buy. Cash is king. To quote a great financier of the past century: "I made my money by selling too soon.” — Bernard Baruch.