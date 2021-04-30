 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, May 1, 2021: Banker advice: Know when to sell and buy...
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, May 1, 2021: Banker advice: Know when to sell and buy...

  • 0

Banker advice: Know

when to buy and sell

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a retired vice president of a major investment banking firm, I have experienced markets like the current one. The Federal Reserve as usual is way behind the interest rate curve. Leaving short-term rates near zero is a recipe for eventual disaster.  It is more important to know when to sell than when to buy. Cash is king. To quote a great financier of the past  century: "I made my money by selling too soon.” —  Bernard Baruch.      

Paul Schoenbaum.

Richmond.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News