Letter to the Editor, May 1, 2021: Equity standards can lower math abilities

Equity standards can

lower math abilities

I was alarmed to see national news reports claiming that Virginia, in the name of equity, would not allow students through the 10th grade to take accelerated math classes. The April 27 article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch clarified that the Virginia Department of Education’s potential standards revision would not happen until 2023. The racial equity proposal, the Mathematics Pathways Initiative, being adopted by some other states, seeks to reduce disparity between minority students and others. Even though State Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane assures us that accelerated classes will not be taken away, I am afraid that over the next two years, pressure to conform to equity standards will prevail.