Letter to the Editor, May 1, 2021: In politics, just what does 'absolute' mean?

In politics, just what

does 'absolute' mean?

President Joe Biden claims that no amendment to the U.S. Constitution is absolute. Is death absolute? When the Founding Fathers added the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, they looked at the human actions required for an optimal life in society as dictated by nature. For them the purpose of government was to protect such actions (natural rights) so that humans could live the optimal life.

Are these natural rights absolute? Well, if we look at places where these rights are not protected, we see that the more they are restricted, the people are worse off and more die. Some don't get enough food, some can't find work, some don't receive enough adequate health care, some don't receive enough education and some are unable to keep their businesses afloat. With increasing restrictions on rights, each of these problems becomes worse and more people die. If all natural rights are restricted in an area, the few people who managed to survive would be living short, brutish, caveman-type lives. Is that absolute enough?