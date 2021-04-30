Letter to the Editor, May 1, 2021: Too many people ignore COVID-19 implications

Too many people ignore

COVID-19 implications

The COVID-19 vaccine is another issue that has divided our country. Of the three main vaccinations developed, Johnson & Johnson (J&J) lately has been in the news. But with the J&J vaccine, 15 women out of nearly 8 million people experienced a reaction. Now people say they don't want the J&J shot; and others are refusing to get any shot, citing the problems to justify their position. Currently there are several strains of COVID-19 around the world. Some people think they are invincible and will not be affected. What has happened to the concepts of love thy neighbor and look out for one another? So many only look out for No. 1, and the heck with everyone else. If it doesn't affect us — we are oblivious to it.