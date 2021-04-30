Letter to the Editor, May 1, 2021: Use money to upgrade, modernize schools

Use money to upgrade,

modernize schools

The billions of dollars in federal aid coming this year to Virginia offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fix crumbling school infrastructure, lock in decades of energy savings for local taxpayers and take a giant step forward in our transition to a zero-carbon economy. Targeting some of the money specifically to high-efficiency heating and air conditioning retrofits in schools serving low-income children will improve air quality, which has been shown to affect student health and performance. Modern electric heating and cooling units also are light-years more efficient than the old units they will replace, producing energy savings for school districts well into the future.