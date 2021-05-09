Letter to the Editor, May 10, 2021: Caring for Earth requires land, water conservation

Caring for Earth requires

land, water conservation

President Joe Biden’s "America the Beautiful" report calls for conservation of 30% of America’s land and water by 2030, from the current 12% and 25%, respectively. Caring for all of Earth, including land and water, vitally is important for the health of our planet, as opposed to solely attending to Earth’s temperature through carbon regulation. After all, if we had a patient suffering from multiple wounds and infections, organ failure and metastatic cancer, we wouldn’t focus only on the fever. Let’s embrace and exceed Biden’s goals and give our loved one the holistic care she needs — and deserves — right away.