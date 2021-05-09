Letter to the Editor, May 10, 2021: If no fraud found, why pass voter restrictions?

If no fraud found, why

pass voter restrictions?

All of the election restriction bills in Florida, Texas, Iowa and elsewhere are solutions in search of problems. If, as some of these election officials from both parties have said, there were no problems with the 2020 elections, then why impose restrictions on voting? At least be honest about it, and say out loud that these bills are passed as a response to President Donald Trump's "big lie."

Under Trump's leadership the Republicans lost control of both houses of the U.S. Congress and of the presidency, as well as the support of the majority of the American public. When Trump left the White House, he enjoyed an approval rating of 34%, representing 1 in 3 Americans. What do our Republicans think will happen to their party if they stick with him? They are driving out conservatives by the bus load. Nobody will benefit from this elimination of the conservative side of our body politic. Republicans: Stop this madness.