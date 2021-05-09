Letter to the Editor, May 10, 2021: Students deserve mental health days

Students deserve

mental health days

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

COVID-19 and quarantining have left students of all ages with a great need for mental and emotional support. I am glad that during the 2020 legislative session, the state's General Assembly passed a bill that addresses student mental health and would allow students an excusable absence to address their mental and behavioral health needs. However, the implemented guidelines for this attendance policy require students to provide schools with a note from a mental health professional. Besides overburdening students and families, it negates the intention to encourage student well-being before it turns into a crisis.

It is estimated that 102,000 students in Virginia experience significant mental health challenges, such as depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. All of these can keep them from participating in the classroom. Approximately 70% of teens admit to experiencing anxiety and depression. However, many occasions do not require meeting with a psychiatrist or a therapist to address these challenges. Rather, their mental health can be attended to in their home.