Letter to the Editor, May 10, 2021: Students deserve mental health days

Students deserve
mental health days
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
COVID-19 and quarantining have left students of all ages with a great need for mental and emotional support. I am glad that during the 2020 legislative session, the state's General Assembly passed a bill that addresses student mental health and would allow students an excusable absence to address their mental and behavioral health needs. However, the implemented guidelines for this attendance policy require students to provide schools with a note from a mental health professional. Besides overburdening students and families, it negates the intention to encourage student well-being before it turns into a crisis.
It is estimated that 102,000 students in Virginia experience significant mental health challenges, such as depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. All of these can keep them from participating in the classroom. Approximately 70% of teens admit to experiencing anxiety and depression. However, many occasions do not require meeting with a psychiatrist or a therapist to address these challenges. Rather, their mental health can be attended to in their home.
States like Colorado, Oregon, New York, Florida and Utah already have passed bills that allow for mental health days that do not require students to consult providers to attest to excused absences. Students are provided between one and five excused absences to address their mental health needs. Schools have found that more students are benefiting from this attendance policy than are taking advantage of it. Furthermore, this change has allowed students to prioritize their mental instead of already silently suffering. Let’s do the same for Virginia’s students. As schools prepare for students to return full time in the fall, they should not require a professional’s note to address their mental health needs. Let students across Virginia take a mental health day.