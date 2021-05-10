letter to the Editor, May 11, 2021: Biden's support of plan to replicate vaccine cited

Biden's support of plan
to replicate vaccine cited
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Assuming President Joe Biden is sincere in his endorsement of the plan to allow India and South Africa to manufacture generic versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps we will have the first instance in which the primacy of money in our political life has been challenged.
Most telling is our inverse response to the AIDS epidemic. Just as sub-Saharan Africa was replacing the U.S. as the locus for HIV infections worldwide, the first truly effective remedies came to market. The protease inhibitors (synthetic drugs that inhibit the action of a necessary enzyme) introduced in the mid-1990s produced what doctors called “the Lazarus effect.” Patients who had weakened almost to the point of death were resuming their presickness lives. Unfortunately, due to restrictive patent laws, these lifesaving drugs were unavailable to anyone without the $10,000-a-year retail cost.
When South African President Nelson Mandela pledged to produce or import generic versions (at a time when the average citizen of that country made $2,600 a year), former President Bill Clinton wasted no time in enlisting then-Vice President Al Gore in the campaign to prevent any infringement on Western pharmaceutical companies’ patents and profits. Gore was designated to lead negotiations with South African Deputy President Thabo Mbeki, the British newspaper, The Guardian, reported. “Gore, however, firmly stood by the drug companies’ position, refusing to grant South Africa concessions.” If anyone still might wonder why corporations contribute to politicians, this forever should settle the matter. Clinton employed the lobbying firm of John Podesta (later his chief of staff and the 2016 campaign manager for Hillary Clinton) to browbeat the South Africans into submission. This included threats of economic sanctions as well as keeping Mandela on our terrorist watch list, and eventually he was removed by President George W. Bush.