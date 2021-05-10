letter to the Editor, May 11, 2021: Biden's support of plan to replicate vaccine cited

Biden's support of plan

to replicate vaccine cited

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Assuming President Joe Biden is sincere in his endorsement of the plan to allow India and South Africa to manufacture generic versions of the COVID-19 vaccine, perhaps we will have the first instance in which the primacy of money in our political life has been challenged.

Most telling is our inverse response to the AIDS epidemic. Just as sub-Saharan Africa was replacing the U.S. as the locus for HIV infections worldwide, the first truly effective remedies came to market. The protease inhibitors (synthetic drugs that inhibit the action of a necessary enzyme) introduced in the mid-1990s produced what doctors called “the Lazarus effect.” Patients who had weakened almost to the point of death were resuming their presickness lives. Unfortunately, due to restrictive patent laws, these lifesaving drugs were unavailable to anyone without the $10,000-a-year retail cost.