Letter to the Editor, May 11, 2021: Party loyalty becomes same as lacking integrity?

Party loyalty becomes

same as lacking integrity?

When party loyalty becomes synonymous with lack of integrity, it is time to switch sides. I see very little integrity within the Republican Party leadership. When a member of the party shows some integrity, the person immediately is punished. Anyone who listened to the recorded phone conversation between then-President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — in which the president asked him to “find” the votes needed" to flip the result — only can conclude that Trump was trying to steal the election. Every leader, Republican or Democrat, should have protested. Raffensperger, a Republican Trump supporter, showed integrity and refused to alter the result. He was disparaged for this. Trump held many rallies in which he claimed votes had been cast on behalf of 5,000 dead people in Georgia. He offered no evidence, and the Republican Party did nothing. Raffensperger released evidence that, in checking death records with voter rolls, they found two cases in which votes had been cast on behalf of deceased people. Republican leaders surely are aware of this discrepancy, and yet most refuse to call Trump out. Anyone who watched the speech Trump gave Jan. 6 could not help but conclude that he contributed to the U.S. Capitol insurrection; his inaction for hours as our congressional leaders were in danger bordered on criminal behavior. He was impeached, but apparently most Republicans found this behavior acceptable.