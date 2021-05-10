 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, May 11, 2021: Women can't return to job market with no childcare
Letter to the Editor, May 11, 2021: Women can't return to job market with no childcare

Women can't take jobs

because of child care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Why were the monthly added jobs numbers in the U.S. disappointing compared to economists’ projections? Because women cannot go back to work without affordable child care. Why didn’t economists consider this requirement for millions of people to work? Because economists mostly are  men and mostly can work from home. So the analysis that getting $300 a month unemployment insurance makes people too lazy to work is some truly lazy analysis.

Ann Banning.

South Chesterfield.

