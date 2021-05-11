Letter to the Editor, May 12, 2021: CSBs need input from communities

CSBs need input

from communities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Community Services Boards (CSB) that provide services for behavioral health and developmental disabilities have a long list of statutorily defined tasks. But there's no requirement that board members shall seek input from their communities.

In fact, it apparently is the policy of most CSBs to make it difficult for residents to communicate with board members. Only three boards (Prince William, Albemarle and Hanover counties) out of 40 in Virginia post email and phone numbers for its members on their website. Some don't even post the names at all.

Surely one of the duties of CSB members should be to actively seek input from people in their home counties? Why don't most boards make that easier? It's hard not to conclude that some administrators are not so interested in facilitating that contact. Community input would help board members do a better job.

Robert Legge.