Letter to the Editor, May 12, 2021: Ill children need rapid access to care

Ill children need

rapid access to care

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On April 29, U.S. Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner, both Democrats of Virginia, and two other senators introduced the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0 in the Senate. The legislation that would provide a new source of funding for the National Institutes of Health’s Kids First Program for childhood cancer research, bringing immediate attention to the issue of pediatric terminal illness and the needs of this often overlooked population.

As a social worker who works with children facing terminal illnesses and their families, I have seen the strain families endure as they both pursue curative care and prepare for the death of their child. Childhood illnesses are nonlinear and unpredictable, unique from those of adults, making a time restriction on eligibility to receive hospice support unnecessarily harmful for these patients and their families.

Although concurrent care for children facing life-threatening illnesses was passed with the Affordable Care Act, in Virginia, there continues to be restrictions around patient eligibility, and confusion over the implementation of the policy persists.