Letter to the Editor, May 12, 2021: New voting bills strengthen integrity

New voting bills

strengthen integrity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading Norbert Mayr's May 10 Letter to the Editor, it is apparent that he has not read any of the voting requirement bills enacted by the states of Florida, Texas or Iowa. By passing those bills, the states are not restricting the ability to vote but rather strengthening the integrity of each vote.

The crux of Georgia's Senate Bill 202 is that every absentee voter shall be required to "provide certain elector identification for absentee balloting." Simply put, Georgia now requires every voter who submits an absentee ballot to have a corresponding state-issued identification card and a matching signature. Our society requires every person to have some form of ID to board a plane, so why shouldn't it be the same requirement to vote?

Mayr states this madness should stop. What madness is he inferring? It seems many Americans simply want their absentee votes to be validated so as to avoid any potential improprieties.

Emmett M. Avery IV.