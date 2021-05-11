Letter to the Editor, May 12, 2021: Student would prefer that all have civic education

Student would prefer that

all have civic education

I am writing in response to the recent Richmond Times-Dispatch editorial, "The importance of civics education.” The article was very interesting. As a student who is interested in civics, I would love to see more of this subject taught in schools. People in the community have the civic responsibility to vote in elections. The less they know about civics and their government, the less they will know about the candidates' issues and views. This is vital information. Not having this might put the government at stake.

Also, children are the future, not adults, so we should be teaching them how the government works. I also have studied civics. More people should have access to information and better ways to learn more about civics. If we had more sources, then students and adults could benefit. As a lover of politics, I wish there was more information that students could have access to. Many parents try to block their children from issues that are happening in the world. I have a teacher who tries to incorporate current events. As a student, I think that teachers should have more current events in their lesson plans.