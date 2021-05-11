Letter to the Editor, May 12, 2021: Truck value increase means higher taxes; USED 5/

Truck value increase

means higher taxes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am sure I am not the only person who noticed an increase in the personal property tax due in Henrico County. I received my personal property bill for 2021. While looking at the assessment of my vehicles, I realized that the value of my 2019 Toyota Tacoma increased by $2,400 over 2020 and $640 over the original amount. I have heard that a vehicle's value depreciates as soon as you drive off of the lot — except in Henrico.

I called Dan Schmitt, my representative on the board of supervisors, to ask about the increase and had to leave a message. The next morning, I received a call from an employee in Henrico's department of finance. This individual explained that the value from localities in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic states are used to determine a vehicle's assessment. Because my Tacoma, along with the Ford F-150 and Chevrolet Silverado are so popular, their assessment increased due to a lack in accessibility of new trucks.

I hope the owners of these vehicles also will contact their board representatives to express their concerns on why only certain vehicles are targeted.

William E. Harper III.