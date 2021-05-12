Letter to the Editor, May 13, 2021: American Jobs Plan act plans infrastructure aid

American Jobs Plan act

offers infrastructure aid

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginians shouldn’t have to worry about whether their water is safe to drink. But Virginia has been identified by the U.S. Geological Survey as having a “high prevalence” of corrosive groundwater. The type of plumbing you have in your home — and the type of pipes that bring this water to your house — can make the difference between exposure to toxic lead or not.

When corrosive water comes into contact with lead or copper, it can leach these metals into the water we drink. Children especially are vulnerable. Even low levels of exposure have been linked to damage to the central and peripheral nervous systems, learning disabilities, shorter stature, impaired hearing, and impaired formation and function of blood cells.

And sadly, lower-income and rural residents are more likely to come into contact with these toxins in their drinking water.

This is why the U.S. Congress must act to pass President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which invests billions of dollars in improving our nation’s drinking water infrastructure, including the replacement of all lead pipes and service lines.