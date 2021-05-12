Letter to the Editor, May 13, 2021: For the People Act gives power to D.C.

For the People Act

gives power to D.C.

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The poorly named “For the People Act” (House Resolution 1) now before the U.S. Senate would transfer vast amounts of power away from the states and to the federal government, out of our hands and into those in Washington. Here are a few highlights of this dangerous bill:

1. It would publicly fund political campaigns by using public funds to create a six-to-one match on political contributions up to $200.

2. It would publicly fund candidates with this same money.

3. It would require political nonprofits to disclose donors. Can you imagine the targeting that could go on? Forget your privacy.

4. Voters would not have to show an ID. Voters instead could sign a statement in which they claim to be who they say they are. However, people on welfare already have an ID.

5. It requires ballots to be counted outside of the voter’s precinct and transfers that power to the federal government.

Please oppose this very bad piece of legislation. Let’s keep local power local.