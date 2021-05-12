Letter to the Editor, May 13, 2021: McAuliffe's will act on racial disparities

McAuliffe's will act

on racial disparities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Now is a critical moment to address inequities and make real change for Black Virginians. We need a leader who not only recognizes that racial disparities exist in all aspects of society, but also is ready to act. I was honored to be in Richmond when Terry McAuliffe released his comprehensive Lifting Black Virginians plan, and I am thrilled with his determination to ensure communities of color have equitable access to opportunities.

During his administration, McAuliffe expanded preschool for thousands of children in need because he knows that we must address inequities before they start. In his new plan to lift Black Virginians, McAuliffe makes it clear he will continue this effort, ensuring that every 3- and 4-year-old in need has access. Poor educational and health outcomes for Black communities stem from discriminatory policies that have prevented Black people from building and accumulating generational wealth.