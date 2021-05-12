Letter to the Editor, May 13, 2021: Relax: Pipeline hack will be up in due time

Relax: Pipeline hack

Allow me to explain a few things about the Colonial Pipeline hack. It was hacked with ransomware, so to remove the ransomware the company had to do a total system reboot. Also the company had to perform system safety checks before bringing the system back online. There are motor operated valves, magnetic flow meters, programmable logic control, supervisory control and data acquisition, compressor stations, knock-out drums and many other instruments that communicate back to central control. It also is a U.S. Department of Transportation-regulated pipeline, so the government has to inspect it as well. Going out and buying 50 to 100 gallons of extra gas only creates an artificial shortage and causes a price spike. Remember the food and toilet paper shortage from this past year? Relax folks, it will be up in due time.