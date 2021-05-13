Letter to the Editor, May 14, 2021: Business owners fear casino area's impact

Business owners fear

casino area's impact

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We are writing to express our concerns regarding the proposed casino at the Movieland site. Our business, Sheppard Street Antiques, is one block away from the proposed site. After 20 years in Carytown, we moved our shop — choosing to purchase and renovate a building in Scott's Addition. Currently, we are experiencing many traffic problems, limited parking, and extreme littering and trash issues along Arthur Ashe Boulevard. A casino located in our community certainly will exacerbate these issues. A development of this magnitude can only negatively impact infrastructure issues that already exist in the area.

We live in Laburnum Park, a residential neighborhood, which is only a mile from the proposed Cordish development. We are looking forward to the future development of the Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road corridors, but we do not feel the level or nature of the proposed casino development is appropriate for our residential neighborhood or our small business investment.