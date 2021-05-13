Letter to the Editor, May 14, 2021: Casino project not a slam-dunk for area

Casino project not

a slam-dunk for area

It's a horrible idea. Those who stand to benefit from this ridiculous project will tell you that a casino is a slam-dunk economic generator for the locality but they are selling you a bad bill of goods. People travel from all over the world to go to Las Vegas to spend or lose their money because Vegas was built as a casino town. In short, Vegas never has been anything other than a place to gamble and that is its central purpose, which it does very well.

Let's face it: Nobody's going to be flying in from Tokyo or Dubai to come gamble in Richmond. A casino simply would be fleecing the local citizens and not be drawing any outside money. The only ones who financially benefit are the developers and owners of the casino.

Help the soon-to-be evicted residents of Creighton Court. Help the businesses that have been affected by the quarantine. Help to make Richmond achieve its potential of being a great place to live and raise a family by fixing its broken school system. Keep an eye on those in City Hall who back this proposal. They do not have the best interest of the city in mind.

Charles McCauley.