Letter to the Editor, May 14, 2021: Live! brand offers best choice for city

Live! brand offers

best choice for city

If a casino comes to Richmond, which I believe it should, we must choose a partner that has the right experience working on such projects. Looking at the two remaining bidders, there is no question that The Cordish Companies is the right choice. Not only has it opened successful Live! Casinos & Hotels in other cities, it operates widely popular entertainment districts all over the country. Based on what Cordish has shared through community meetings and in its proposal, I am confident Cordish knows how to do this, and how to do it right for the benefit of the community. Richmond should not take a gamble on an inexperienced partner. The safe bet is Cordish and the Live! brand.