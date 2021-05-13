Letter to the Editor, May 14, 2021: Locale offers benefits to city's tourist areas

Locale offers benefits

to city's tourist areas

Having been born and raised in Richmond, I can remember many of the city’s false promises of the “next big thing” for the area, and I personally have felt the disappointment of those failed projects. So, I understand the current anxiety surrounding the promises from both of the casino proposals for our city. However, I can tell you from firsthand experience that the Live! Casino proposal by Cordish is the only proposal that will live up to the promises it made and be a win for the city. I’ve helped accomplish this before.

When the Gilbane Building Company worked with The Cordish Companies in Philadelphia, the company made a commitment to minority participation on the project. Due to this commitment, our company achieved 51% minority construction participation, which actually exceeded the goal that was set for us and the demands of the city. If you need further evidence of the dedication and commitment, the Philadelphia project was completed during the pandemic and kept thousands of construction jobs running through the shutdown. Cordish easily could have chosen to pause or walk away, but it didn’t. When this company promises money to Richmond that can be used for schools and projects in underserved neighborhoods, you can be sure it's going to live up to that commitment.