Letter to the Editor, May 14, 2021: Richmond is historic, casino not needed

Richmond is historic,
casino not needed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to Tanya Brice’s May 8 Letter to the Editor, “City must take opportunity casino will bring to area,” I beg to differ on most of her points. She states that the Cordish proposal to build on the Movieland site in Scott’s Addition would bring “billions” to return our city to prominence, and to support essential services. Billions? Where do these facts come from? Richmond already is “prominent,” showing up on many “top of” lists as a destination city. We have world-class museums, eclectic craft breweries and eateries, history galore and easy access to the wonder that is the James River.
Casinos are designed to keep their patrons in the casino, providing cheap food, drink and entertainment. These casino patrons will not visit local Scott’s Addition businesses, but will clog traffic on Arthur Ashe Boulevard, which already is quite busy. I suggest Brice revisit her facts as the development of a casino near historic Scott’s Addition will irreparably damage the character of the neighborhood as well as steal away revenue from local entrepreneurial businesses now thriving there. We have a choice to vote for or against the casino project in November, and my vote will be “no.”
Phillise Conein.