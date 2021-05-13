Letter to the Editor, May 14, 2021: Richmond is historic, casino not needed

Richmond is historic,

casino not needed

In response to Tanya Brice’s May 8 Letter to the Editor, “City must take opportunity casino will bring to area,” I beg to differ on most of her points. She states that the Cordish proposal to build on the Movieland site in Scott’s Addition would bring “billions” to return our city to prominence, and to support essential services. Billions? Where do these facts come from? Richmond already is “prominent,” showing up on many “top of” lists as a destination city. We have world-class museums, eclectic craft breweries and eateries, history galore and easy access to the wonder that is the James River.