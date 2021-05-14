Letter to the Editor, May 15, 2021: Biden's policies create inflation, shortages

 Skip to main content
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In only six months since his election, President Joe Biden is being credited for helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus; should he also not get credit for the economy? Under Biden, depending on where you live, gas now is more than $3 a gallon, up from $1.80 a gallon. This week, gas stations from Georgia up the coast to Virginia have no gas to pump. According to press reports, beef and veal are up 20.2% and eggs rose 10.4% since February. I am afraid to guess what gas, groceries, automobiles and housing will cost by year's end. Please don’t blame it on a cyberattack problem or that the virus is causing shortages, since inflation and shortages are being created by Biden's policies.

Gregg Kalata.

Midlothian.

