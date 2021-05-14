Letter to the Editor, May 15, 2021: Biden's policies create inflation, shortages

Biden's policies create

inflation, shortages

In only six months since his election, President Joe Biden is being credited for helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus; should he also not get credit for the economy? Under Biden, depending on where you live, gas now is more than $3 a gallon, up from $1.80 a gallon. This week, gas stations from Georgia up the coast to Virginia have no gas to pump. According to press reports, beef and veal are up 20.2% and eggs rose 10.4% since February. I am afraid to guess what gas, groceries, automobiles and housing will cost by year's end. Please don’t blame it on a cyberattack problem or that the virus is causing shortages, since inflation and shortages are being created by Biden's policies.