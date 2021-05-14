Letter to the Editor, May 15, 2021: Early childhood mental health aid deters issues

Early childhood mental

health aid deters issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia legislators will be considering the long-term impact of COVID-19 and how to use new federal money. Lawmakers should invest in and fund the Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation (IECMHC) programs.

Research shows that early intervention is essential to providing the best outcomes in treatment of mental health issues, which have been tied to behavior problems. This often leads to expulsion in Early Childhood Education (ECE) settings. Around 250 preschool-aged children are expelled from ECE settings daily across the U.S. Additionally, studies show that ECE providers are more likely to expel students of color than white students. Black students account for 48% of ECE expulsions, but only 18% of ECE enrollments.

Children expelled from ECE settings are more likely to have negative outcomes including mental health issues, engaging in substance abuse, being less likely to complete high school and becoming involved in the juvenile justice system. The prevalence of ECE expulsions has termed the “preschool-to-prison pipeline.”