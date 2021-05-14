Letter to the Editor, May 15, 2021: No oil pipelines? Start walking, buying candles

No oil pipelines? Start

walking, buying candles

The recent cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has caused the governor to declare a state of emergency. Do the people who opposed the Keystone XL and the Atlantic Coast pipelines realize that relying on a single source for a commodity is foolish and dangerous? Pipelines, when completed, represent the most efficient and environmentally safe way of transporting oil, gasoline and natural gas. Maybe these people will get a taste of it when they have no gas for their cars. What would we do if the gas to our power-generating plants gets cut off for a week or more? Go back to coal? Oh, sorry, we tore down all of the plants. Start getting used to walking and and stocking up on candles.