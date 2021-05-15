Letter to the Editor, May 16, 2021: CDC facts negate group's false claims

CDC facts negate

group's false claims

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Apparently, Jessica McLane and the Hanover Patriots believe that simply saying something makes it so. However, the falsehoods they attempted to spread in a demonstration before a recent Hanover County School Board meeting about equity in education should not go unchallenged.

McLane falsely states that COVID-19 poses "absolutely no risk" to children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of May 11, there have been nearly 540,000 cases among children up to age 4, including 139 deaths. For ages 5-17, there have been more than 2.6 million cases, including 351 deaths. Try telling the parents of those 490 deceased children that COVID-19 poses no risk to their children.

If you visit the CDC website, you also will see that the number of cases among Hispanics is disproportionate to their percentage of the U.S. population. Among Blacks and Hispanics, there is a disproportionate number of deaths caused by COVID-19.