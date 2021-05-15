Letter to the Editor, May 16, 2021: IRS ruling might reduce some state retirees' pay

IRS ruling might reduce

some state retirees' pay

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter received from the Virginia Retirement System (VRS) notified some state retirees that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) no longer will allow federal or state fixed tax withholdings from retirement payments; therefore, the VRS no longer can offer this option to retirees.

Effective Aug. 1, this means the VRS, depending on the retiree, may withhold from a monthly paycheck an estimated additional $50 to $200 higher tax amount than the fixed tax amount previously elected by the retiree.

We state retirees affected by this IRS ruling need this money that will be withheld from our monthly pay to help pay our monthly bills.

Richard Glenn.