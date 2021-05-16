Letter to the Editor, May 17, 2021: 'Approval voting' might best 'Plurality voting'

'Approval voting' might

best 'plurality voting'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We need a better system for voting. The current system where citizens vote for one candidate, and the candidate with the highest total wins, is known as plurality voting. Because support for only one candidate can be given, voters must choose between effectively wasting their vote on a third party candidate or supporting another candidate. This also creates a situation in which third-party candidates siphon votes from the most similar of the main two candidates. A majority vote means the winning candidate has more than half of the votes cast in the election. You can see how this chokes out anything other than the candidates of the top two political parties.

How do we fix this? First, by learning about alternatives. Learn how they work, and the pros and cons of each system.

I present approval voting. In this system, each voter may select any number of candidates, and the candidate with the highest vote total, or the most-approved candidate, is the winner. It is a very simple modification to the current plurality system. Because approval of multiple candidates is allowed, it effectively eliminates vote splitting. Want to support more than one candidate? Vote for each.