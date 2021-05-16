Letter to the Editor, May 17, 2021: Civics education aids students' citizenship

Civics education aids students’ citizenship

Ayden Lucas, a sixth grader at Seven Hills Middle School in Richmond with knowledge and understanding beyond her years, delivered an important message in her recent Letter to the Editor. She and her fellow students deserve a solid foundation in civics education. Such knowledge, she rightly believes, will help form an understanding of our legal system and the principles of our democratic system of government. Lucas follows in the footsteps of such notables as Washington Post columnist George Will, former U.S. Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O’Connor and certain members of the current Supreme Court. These individuals have stressed the need for a well-developed social studies curriculum to include civics lessons for all students. Let us hope social studies teachers and administrators heed the call of these individuals. Citizens who have learned and understand the principles of our system of government will be prepared to do the one thing that will enable our democracy to thrive: cast a ballot based on knowledge and reason.