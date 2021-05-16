Letter to the Editor, May 17, 2021: Mental health services needed in all schools

Mental health services

needed in all schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a social worker in Richmond, I have spent many hours in the public school system. As public schools are planning to return to in-person learning for K-12 students, it is imperative that they address the mental health needs of all students. On Dec. 8, the Richmond Times-Dispatch published an article discussing the increase of mental health needs for Black and Latino kids in Richmond due to the pandemic. The article mentioned that since the COVID-19 outbreak, depression and anxiety rates exponentially had increased.

In the United States, 14 million students are in school without a counselor, nurse, psychologist or social worker. In December, 1 in 4 young adults reported having seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days.

In 2020, the Mental Health Services for Students Act was passed. This bill amended the Public Health Service Act to create programs to provide access to school-based comprehensive mental health services. Yet, many of the public school systems in the Richmond and Henrico County area are left with little to no mental health clinicians to provide the comprehensive mental health care children and adolescents need.