Letter to the Editor, May 17, 2021: Nuclear power plants offer carbon-free energy

Nuclear power plants

offer carbon-free energy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia just took a giant step toward achieving its state’s commitment to 100% clean energy by 2050. As a journalist and historian, editor of the current events blog, American System Now, and a longtime clean energy advocate, I was thrilled to see the Surry Power Station receive its license renewal. The plant’s extended operation date through 2053 will ensure our communities continue to benefit from our state’s largest source of carbon-free energy — nuclear power — for decades to come.

Gov. Ralph Northam agrees that "carbon-free, around the clock nuclear power and the well-paying clean energy jobs it creates” are vital to Virginia reaching a carbon-free electric grid and responding to the climate crisis. Virginia’s two nuclear plants generate more than 92% of our clean energy, eliminating 15 million metric tons of carbon emissions from our state’s atmosphere each year. And as we build back our economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s incredibly reassuring that the Surry plant will continue to employ 900 Virginians in well-paying jobs while adding to the state’s tax base.