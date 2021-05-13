Letter to the Editor, May 17, 2021: Other reasons IDs are not easy to obtain

Other reasons IDs

are not easy to obtain

Emmett M. Avery IV’s recent Letter to the Editor in the Richmond Times-Dispatch argues that recent Georgia legislation, which requires every voter who submits an absentee ballot to have a corresponding state-issued identification card and a matching signature, does not restrict the ability to vote but rather strengthens the integrity of each vote. (His letter also mentions but does not describe “voting requirement bills” enacted by Florida, Texas and Iowa.) The centerpiece of Avery’s argument appears to be that “Our society requires every person to have some form of ID to board a plane, so why shouldn’t it be the same requirement to vote?”