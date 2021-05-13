Letter to the Editor, May 17, 2021: Other reasons IDs are not easy to obtain

Other reasons IDs
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Emmett M. Avery IV’s recent Letter to the Editor in the Richmond Times-Dispatch argues that recent Georgia legislation, which requires every voter who submits an absentee ballot to have a corresponding state-issued identification card and a matching signature, does not restrict the ability to vote but rather strengthens the integrity of each vote. (His letter also mentions but does not describe “voting requirement bills” enacted by Florida, Texas and Iowa.) The centerpiece of Avery’s argument appears to be that “Our society requires every person to have some form of ID to board a plane, so why shouldn’t it be the same requirement to vote?”
Avery appears not to recognize that many of his fellow citizens rarely if ever board a plane and do not carry state-issued photographic identification. Those citizens include, for example, people who ride the bus because they cannot afford to own a car and elderly individuals whose driver's licenses have expired. I trust that Avery does not advocate that those citizens should be disenfranchised. If that is his position, however, I respectfully but vehemently disagree.
George Somerville.