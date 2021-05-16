Letter to the Editor, May 17, 2021: Rural areas need aid to expand broadband

Rural areas need aid

to expand broadband

U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st, has criticized President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan to provide funding for expanding broadband to rural communities. Detached from reality, Wittman is ignoring the fact that many rural communities in his district don’t have the revenue base to expand coverage. Communities have to overcome the last-mile problem (a speed bottleneck that limits the calls or data to a given area). In some cases, carriers such as Verizon and Cox won’t make the investment in limited-density residential areas. State grants are limited and have not proven sufficient even when a county can get one. As a former resident of New Kent County, I saw firsthand the problem confronting the county. After years of attempting to expand coverage, about 40% of its residents still are without coverage. With a sizeable percentage of low-income residents, raising taxes enough to fund a public-private partnership was not possible, and the state grant process proved slow and cumbersome. Federal funding has its own problems but at least it can address a long-term problem faster than the alternatives. Wittman should propose realistic solutions instead of meaningless talking points.