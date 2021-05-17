Letter to the Editor, May 18, 2021: Ask elected officials not to tax military pay

Ask elected officials

not to tax military pay

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Do you realize that Virginia is one of only nine states that fully tax military retirement pay? Yes, it seems that 82% of the states in the union value the service and dedication of those who served in the military so much that they do not collect income tax on some or all military retirement. Unfortunately, Virginia cannot count itself among those states. Perhaps it is time that we change that by joining the majority of the nation and exempting military retirement pay.

Military retirement pay is earned by decades of successful military service to our country. Seldom is a military pension large enough for a retired veteran to completely retire; most need to find employment after their military careers. Military retirement benefits, such as health care, continue to erode as our national health care picture matures. And this retirement pay actually is retainer pay for those who wore the cloth, as those members still are subject to recall in certain conditions and remain subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.