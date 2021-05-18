Letter to the Editor, May 19, 2021: Facebook and Twitter must be open to all

Facebook and Twitter

must be open to all

Having built a monopolistic public platform on the expectation that it is open to all, Facebook (and Twitter) cannot now restrict access only to those whom it deems politically correct. The excuse that they are privately-held companies is a dodge. They are monopolies. Enabled by government action (Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act/Electronic), they have become the public square, and in America, the public square is open to all speech. The constitutional guarantee of free speech means we have to put up with speech we don’t like or don’t agree with.