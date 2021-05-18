Letter to the Editor, May 19, 2021: Keep support to end child poverty forever

Keep support to end

child poverty forever

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We can cut child poverty in half — permanently.

President Joe Biden's administration just proposed extending support for workers and families enacted earlier this year, by making permanent both an increase to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for younger workers, and others not raising children, and an expansion of the full Child Tax Credit (CTC) to all low-income families. He also proposes extending the increased CTC amount ($3,000-plus per child) until 2025.

These steps are important, but the U.S. Congress must make all of the CTC changes permanent, including the credit increase. Columbia University estimates this new CTC will cut child poverty by 45%. We can pay for this by asking the wealthy and corporations to finally pay their fair share of taxes.

If you could cut child poverty in half, why would you not do it? I urge our representatives and senators to make the new CTC and EITC provisions at 2021 levels permanent in recovery legislation.

Lauren Bennett.