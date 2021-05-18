Letter to the Editor, May 19, 2021: Mental health visits increase for children

Mental health visits

increase for children

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the mental health of people of all ages. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children’s mental health-related visits to the emergency rooms are up as much as 25%. And, racial disparities are creating barriers to services: Research has shown that Black and brown children are less likely than their white peers to have access to mental health care because of a variety of factors, including a lack of insurance and providers in communities, historic mistreatment and inequitable practice by some health care providers, as well as stigma attached to mental health.