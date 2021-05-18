Letter to the Editor, May 19, 2021: Mental health visits increase for children

Mental health visits
increase for children
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you for your recent editorial recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the mental health of people of all ages. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children’s mental health-related visits to the emergency rooms are up as much as 25%. And, racial disparities are creating barriers to services: Research has shown that Black and brown children are less likely than their white peers to have access to mental health care because of a variety of factors, including a lack of insurance and providers in communities, historic mistreatment and inequitable practice by some health care providers, as well as stigma attached to mental health.
Caregivers should know they are not alone. ChildSavers, a nonprofit local mental health and child development services in Church Hill, recently hosted a series of webinars to help caregivers navigate mental health challenges and build resiliency. Free recordings are available on our Facebook page and we encourage everyone in our community to listen.
Our organization offers virtual and in-person trauma-informed child therapy in Richmond. To ensure therapy is available for all youth, we accept Medicaid and private insurances.