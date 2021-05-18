Letter to the Editor, May 19, 2021: Republican's need to do some soul-searching

Republicans need to do

some soul-searching

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent rejection of Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, former speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, at the state level, and of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo, former chair of the House Republican Conference, at the national level, signals a wrong turn at an important crossroads for my Republican Party. Two of our leaders with the most experience, the highest integrity and the devotion to conservative principles have been bullied out of leadership positions. The argument, as I understand it, is that since so many Republicans voted for former President Donald Trump, GOP leaders must fall into line with the will of Republican voters.

Well, I am a Republican voter who voted for Trump in the past two elections. Of course I didn’t see much choice considering who his opponents were. My votes also preceded his ongoing tantrum about the “stolen election.” In typical Trump style, he personally attacked Cheney, calling her a “horrible person” with “no personality.” Cox became the target of the most negative and deceitful primary campaign I can recall in Virginia politics because he didn’t follow the Trump playbook.