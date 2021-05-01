Letter to the Editor, May 2 , 2021: Children do better in family situations

Children do better

in family situations

The Family First Prevention Services Act of 2018 officially will be implemented nationwide on July 1. Family First is the largest investment into the child welfare system in the past 40 years. It provides funding to states for prevention services concerning the removal of children from their homes due to abuse or neglect. Though social services departments do all they can to prevent children from entering foster care, the opioid epidemic is crippling agencies and necessitating action. With the new funding through Family First, prevention services such as mental health, substance use and in-home, parent skill-based programs can be provided to families to help make homes safe for children.