Letter to the Editor, May 20, 2021: Best virus protection? Get fully vaccinated

Best virus protection?

Get fully vaccinated

Regarding the article about retail workers worrying that their health and safety are at risk because of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Gov. Ralph Northam rescinding the indoor mask mandate: Those of us who have been fully vaccinated most likely are protected from getting COVID-19 and, if we do get it, we are protected from serious illness and hospitalization. So we don’t really need to worry about those who might cheat and ditch the mask even if not vaccinated. Those people do not pose much of a risk. So the best way for employees to protect themselves is to get fully vaccinated.