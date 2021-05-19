Letter to the Editor, May 20, 2021: Budget surplus? Pay down the deficit

Budget surplus?

Pay down the deficit

According to the lead story in the May 18 Richmond Times-Dispatch, Virginia likely is to have a budget surplus this fiscal year in excess of $500 million. If this, in fact, is the case, why in the world do we need to accept more than $14 billion in aid from the federal government? What am I missing? Given that our country currently is many trillions of dollars in debt, would it not it be more wise to use the money to pay down the deficit? It might seem like a drop in the bucket, but I can assure you that exercising fiscal responsibility today greatly will benefit the lives of future generations to come.