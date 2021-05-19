Letter to the Editor, May 20, 2021: Budget surplus? Return to those taxed

Budget surplus?

Return to the taxed

I was surprised to see the recent headline of the $500 million state surplus. After members of Gov. Ralph Northam's administration finished patting themselves on the back for their wonderful job, they announced it was necessary to call a special General Assembly session to determine how to spend it. Why not try returning the money to its rightful owners — the taxpayers of Virginia, or better yet, roll back the gas tax they so quickly raised upon getting control of the General Assembly? Wake up, Virginia; it’s time for some fiscal responsibility from the elected elite.