Letter to the Editor, May 20, 2021: Cut child poverty, make tax-credits permanent

Cut child poverty, make
tax credits permanent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am writing in response to the May 14 op-ed by Amanda Little, "A baby boom would be bad."
Little brings up some interesting points in response to those who want to raise fertility rates to shore up economic growth, and ensure that we do not become a graying nation. This reminded me of a April 27 story in The New York Times, "A Population Bust." It outlined the ups and downs of a population fall, as well as the factors contributing to the slowdown. One of these factors is the American society’s failure to support families.
As Little noted, before clamoring for more mouths to feed, we need to recognize the realities of world hunger, as well as the pressures of global warming, both worldwide and in the U.S.
We also must support and value American mothers, children and families. One way we can do this is by lessening the burden of costs for families with children, and reduce their chances of eviction and homelessness by expanding rental assistance to all who are eligible. We also must make recent improvements to the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) permanent. These changes, which expire next year, will benefit 17 million low-wage workers and cut child poverty by 45%.
By addressing these issues for American families, we can start to imagine a young, thriving, well-housed and well-fed nation.
In upcoming economic recovery legislation, I urge our Virginia members of the U.S. Congress to expand rental assistance to all who qualify, and make the EITC and CTC changes permanent.
Michaela Mishoe.
Richmond.