Letter to the Editor, May 20, 2021: Cut child poverty, make tax-credits permanent

Cut child poverty, make

tax credits permanent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am writing in response to the May 14 op-ed by Amanda Little, "A baby boom would be bad."

Little brings up some interesting points in response to those who want to raise fertility rates to shore up economic growth, and ensure that we do not become a graying nation. This reminded me of a April 27 story in The New York Times, "A Population Bust." It outlined the ups and downs of a population fall, as well as the factors contributing to the slowdown. One of these factors is the American society’s failure to support families.

As Little noted, before clamoring for more mouths to feed, we need to recognize the realities of world hunger, as well as the pressures of global warming, both worldwide and in the U.S.