Letter to the Editor, May 20, 2021: Reporter, coverage of event earns praise

Reporter, coverage

of event earns praise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would like to congratulate RTD reporter Jessica Nocera for a wonderful coverage of the May 15 event organized by the Asian American Society of Central Virginia (AASoCV) at Short Pump Park.

In the past months, I had criticized the coverage done for other events organized by the AASoCV, such as the vigil and the rally for Stop Asian Hate Crimes.

She has done an excellent job covering the event. Congratulations to her and her team.

Franco Laghi.